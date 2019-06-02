PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A Valley family is asking for answers after they say their Great Dane was stolen from them.
The incident occurred Thursday at a neighborhood near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road.
The incident caught on camera, shows suspects taking off with the 18-month-old dog.
Elena Lee, the dog's owner said she reached out to the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control and put up lost dogs signs.
But so far, the family's dog hasn't been returned.
Lee says the dog is micro chipped, so if he does turn up at the shelter the family will know.
"I just think they took him intentionally," she said.
"I don't know what else to do at this point someone somewhere might have seen something i hope somebody can help me.
Lee said she has filed a police report.
