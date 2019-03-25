PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix father and his family are now grieving the loss of their daughter, and sister, that they said never should have happened.
John Sinram was so proud of everything his 22-year-old daughter Ali was becoming.
On March 8, he told her goodbye as she got ready to head out with her friends.
“Hug and a kiss and told her to be careful,” John said.
Then hours later in the middle of the night, his life changed.
“The hospital called us at four o’clock in the morning to head over there,” he said. “They asked us how long it would take to get there, so I kind of figured it out.”
Ali and her friend had called a Lyft as they were leaving Scottsdale. On their way home, their car was hit at Thomas and Hayden roads by 66-year-old Pervis Pendleton, who police say admitted to drinking a couple of beers at a friend’s house.
Ali was on life support, but weeks later died in hospice.
Her family said they’re still in shock and angry that this all could have been prevented.
“I know it hasn’t all hit me yet. I know that,” John said. “If you’re going to go out and drink, have enough money to get a ride home.”
John is from Long Island and his wife is from California, so they plan to spread their daughter's ashes out on both coasts.
“So that she can have the sunrise and the sunset every day,” he said.
And although nothing will bring Ali back, John said nothing was left unsaid to his little girl.
“Always told her I love you up to the sky, down to the ground, and up to the sky again,” he said.
Pendleton is charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault, among other charges.
As for the Sinrams, they’re now planning Ali’s funeral.
If you’d like to help their family with expenses, you can donate at their GoFundMe account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.