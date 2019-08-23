PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- After a late night shooting outside Casino Arizona Wednesday, a Phoenix family has identified the victim as Hilario Mendoza, and says he was a driver for VIP Taxi.
The driver's family says he was shot by one of his passengers outside the casino. The shooter then stole his taxi.
The family says Mendoza died shortly after he was shot.
[WATCH: Cab driver shot, killed at Casino Arizona]
Salt River Police Department says the suspect led police on a short chase before he was arrested in Mesa. SRPD has yet to name a suspect in the case.
"I would have given the person the car, I would have given the person whatever amount of money. Because nothing is worth taking a person's life,” said Hector Mendoza, Hilario’s brother.
Hilario’s mother said he’d stopped by her house shortly before he was killed, showing off his taxi and his outfit for the evening.
"Anytime that we called him, he would show up," Hector Mendoza said.
His family says Hilario had only been driving for VIP Taxi for a few weeks. VIP Taxi didn’t respond to a request for comment.
Meanwhile, Hilario's family is grieving the loss of the father of three, a loyal man who they say had a quick wit.
"I always felt like I've always been the one protecting him, even up into high school," said Sara Mendoza, Hilario’s older sister. “We were really close, and I guess I felt, I wasn't able to protect him that night...it hurts so bad"
The Mendoza family has set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for funeral expenses. If you’d like to donate, you can follow the link here.