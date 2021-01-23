PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix family has adopted the same street where their loved one was killed in a road rage shooting in September. Police say 39-year-old Larry Milligan was found dead in his car on 7th avenue near the I-17. Now, his family is picking up the work around the community Milligan once did.

"We wanted him to be remembered by cleaning up the community," said Randy Gonzales, Milligan's friend, and Milligan's aunt's boyfriend. "He was cleaning up the community by painting houses and painting schools."

Milligan's life and work ended in September. Police said he was shot while he was driving near 7th Avenue and I-17 and crashed. They found him dead inside the car. In November, police found the man they were looking for, 35-year-old Steven Orona. He's facing first-degree murder charges.

"It was heart-wrenching. He was taken way too early," said Gonzales.

There's no bringing the father of three back, but his family hopes continuing his legacy of goodwill and community service will keep his spirit alive.