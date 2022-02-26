PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Those with loved ones in Ukraine are on edge. As the fighting intensifies, they say it’s been harder to reach their family members. They’re left glued to their TVs and phones, anxious for any new bit of information.

Ukraine in fierce fight against advancing Russian forces Russia claims its assault on Ukraine is aimed only at military targets, but bridges, schools and residential neighborhoods have been hit since the invasion began Thursday with air and missile strikes and Russian troops entering Ukraine from the north, east and south.

Oleksii Koshalko, the owner of Soup and Sausage Bistro in North Phoenix, says his mother and her whole family are in Ukraine, and they live just 15 miles from the Ukraine-Russian border.

“They’re doing everything the government says. When they hear alarms, they go to the basement, any time, so everything is fine with them,” he said. “For now, everything is fine.”

He’s nervous but trying to remain optimistic and proud of his country. “I have strong hope that we will win because all people fight at home,” Koshalko said.

Then there’s Lyu, whose mother and brother live in the Western part of the country. “My family is I don’t want to say okay, they are just there. So we don’t know what can happen tomorrow,” Lyu said. She asked that we not use her last name.

She’s also concerned about her two nieces and their families. They left for Egypt about a week and a half ago on vacation, and they’re stuck there, uncertain when or what they’ll come home to.

“I’m just sitting here, and I am scared for them… I can not get a hold of my mom,” Lyu said. So both are left to watch and wait. “We don’t want to fight. I don’t understand why we have to go and kill brother; we used to be brother and sister.”

Both plan to attend a rally to show solidarity with Ukraine planned for 1 p.m. at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Phoenix. Arizona’s Family will have a crew there.