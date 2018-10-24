PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix explosives investigator says more bombs may be discovered after a number of devices destined for Democratic leaders and a media company were intercepted Wednesday.
“Somebody’s clearly sending a message,” said Anthony May, a retired investigator with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
“No matter how crude [the bomb] looks, if it were to initiate, it has the potential of injuring, if not, killing someone.”
The devices have been described as pipe bombs. May says anyone can find instructions to build a pipe bomb online and the components are easily purchased at hardware stores.
“You can buy the propellants, such as smokeless powder, black powder, from gun stores,” says May. “The Unabomber [Ted Kaczynski]used simple match heads.”
May says it’s likely investigators are studying what makes the bombs similar in hopes of learning the bomber’s signature.
“When they twist wires together, they’re going to twist them a certain way. When they use certain components, they’re going to use [them] all the time,” says May. “It’s that signature that’s going to tie all the devices together, and from that, it’s going to develop leads.”
Investigators will also attempt to collect DNA evidence from the devices, according to May.
“On these devices, there appears to be an excessive amount of black tape,” says May. “Each one of those strips of tape will be tested for fingerprints.”
With some bombs hand-delivered in New York and others mailed, May suggests investigators can narrow down their search for a suspect.
“It’s conceivable that these are all coming out of New York, someone out of New York,” he said. “That kind of gives them an indicator, too, of where to start looking.”
