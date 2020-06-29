PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Members of a small Eritrean immigrant community are mourning the loss of two children and a young woman who were stabbed to death this weekend. A family friend says the mother of the two children walked into the gruesome scene Sunday morning at the Santa Fe Springs apartments near 17th and Glendale avenues and then ran to neighbors begging for help in her native language.

Phoenix Police identified the victims as 7-year-old Meadn Meles-Hebtom, 9-year-old Arsema Kidane, and 19-year-old Abraha Danait. Investigators say they also found a 28-year-old man who is in the hospital in critical condition. In an email Monday morning, Phoenix Police called him a “victim.” Investigators say there are no outstanding suspects, yet they have not named the person responsible for the horrific crime.

“It was really shocking, you know,” says Mengsteab Solomon, a member of St. Michael Eritrean Orthodox Church. “I haven’t heard anything like this in our community.”

Priest Yonas Tsegave says he visited with the mother of the two children and recited a prayer to comfort her. He says, because of COVID-19, there is no way for the congregation to safely gather to remember the lives lost.

The family arrived in the United States about three years ago, says Solomon, and they visited the church occasionally. He says everyone is rallying to raise money to help the mother through these difficult times. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.

“After losing all your children and stuff like that, she don't have nothing you know,” says Solomon. “I cannot say how she feels, you know, I cannot imagine.”