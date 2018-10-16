PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--Children will be getting a spruced up playground Tuesday and a big wish come true.
It's all a part of the Wishes for Teachers Program, and a $5,000 grant for the Justine Spitlany Elementary School.
Justine Spitlany Elementary School is located near the area of 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road.
Not only did the school get brand new playground equipment with the $5,000, but the second part of that wish is having a spruced up area for the kids, and painted hopscotch, foursquare and other games.
It's all thanks to Fiesta Bowl Charities and their Wishes for Teachers Program.
Also happening on Tuesday morning, the Fiesta Bowl will be announcing their new title partner for the Wishes for Teachers Program.
All of this excitement really building as preparations are in full swing for one of the Valley's largest Parades.
The Fiesta Bowl Parade is just a few short months away. It will take place on Saturday, Dec. 29.
It's in its 48th year and it's free to the public with reserved seating available for $25.
If you can't make it out, you can always catch it right here on 3TV, with Scott, Olivia, April and Javi, you can also catch it on azfamily.com or on the AZ Family News mobile app.
For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, click here.
