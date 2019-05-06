PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- It's one of the most popular places to get coffee.
But soon, a central Phoenix Dutch Brothers will be forced to close down and move someplace else.
And it's all because of its success.
[WATCH: Phoenix Dutch Brothers Coffee shop has to close due to success]
The Dutch Bros on Central Avenue and Camelback Road is too popular for its own good.
A wave of customers rolling through every day has created constant traffic tie-ups and an assortment of parking problems.
"It's like almost getting into an accident every time you try and pull in," said student Jordan Wells.
Michael Roth says, "It's always clogged with cars all the way to that entrance."
It's gotten so bad that more than a dozen neighboring business owners have complained to the City of Phoenix.
Roxanna Romero is the owner of iLash and Brows next door.
She says her business has taken a hit because clients are unable to find parking.
"I get complaints by my clients," said Romero. "They say it's so hard to get in here. I have to direct them another way through the alley."
Dutch Bros. shut down its walk-up window, set up more lanes for its drive-thru and hired an off-duty police officer to direct traffic during peak hours.
But it's not enough.
The City of Phoenix recently revoked the coffee shops permits, which means, the Dutch Bros will have to close down by next February.
Plans are underway to build a larger Dutch Brothers down the block, near Camelback Road and 3rd Avenue.
"They have a lot of clients already. So, I'm excited they're moving," said Romero. "It's just been really hard."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.