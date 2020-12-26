PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The driver accused of causing a deadly accident in Phoenix Saturday has been arrested for manslaughter.
Phoenix police officials say 23-year-old, Elidio Saenz was speeding late Saturday morning as he drove a Chrysler 300 westbound on Indian School Road and collided with a Toyota Scion trying to turn left onto 31st Avenue.
Photos from the scene showed two badly damaged cars. One of them was up on the sidewalk past the traffic light. The other was in the landscaped area bordering the parking lot of the BMO Harris Bank. According to Capt. Scott Douglas of the Phoenix Fire Department, one of the passengers had to be pulled from their vehicle.
Two people in the Toyota Scion, the 27-year-old driver and their 18-year-old passenger, were taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition. Both died at the hospital.
Saenz was also taken to a hospital with serious injuries. He was released on Sunday afternoon. Detectives arrested Saenz for manslaughter.
He was booked into the Maricopa County Jail.