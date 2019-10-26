PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A driver was arrested in Phoenix early Saturday morning for assaulting a Department of Public Safety Sergeant before attempting to escape a traffic stop, DPS reported.
The situation occurred around 2:00 a.m. along the I-17, near Van Buren Street.
Suspecting that the driver was driving under the influence, the DPS Sergeant did a traffic stop on the driver's vehicle, said DPS.
According to DPS, the driver assaulted the DPS Sergeant and drove away. A short pursuit began soon after, DPS said.
During the pursuit, the driver stopped and got out of the vehicle before trying to run away.
The driver didn't get too far on foot because DPS said another one of their Troopers caught and arrested the suspect.
DPS said the suspect will be booked in MCSO 4th Avenue Jail for aggravated assault, unlawful flight and DUI related charges.
Any injuries that were sustained during this pursuit were minor, DPS said.
The suspect's name was not released.