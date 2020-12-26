PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The driver accused of causing a deadly accident in Phoenix Saturday has been arrested for manslaughter.
Phoenix police officials say 23-year-old, Elidio Saenz was speeding late Saturday morning as he drove a Chrysler 300 westbound on Indian School Road and collided with a Toyota Scion trying to turn left onto 31st Avenue.
Court records indicate investigators were able to determine that Saenz's car was traveling 96 miles per hour beforehand. He however did attempt to slow down by pushing on the brake a second before the crash causing the speed to drop to 78 miles per hour at the time of impact. Saenz told officers that he thought he was going 50 miles per hour and was in a rush to get home when the crash happened.
Two people in the Toyota Scion, the 27-year-old driver, Wilder Uriel Diaz-Gomez and his 18-year-old passenger, Yahir Uriel-Diaz, were taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition. Both died at the hospital.
Saenz was also taken to a hospital with serious injuries and was released on Sunday afternoon. Saenz was then was arrested by detectives for two counts of manslaughter.
He was booked into the Maricopa County Jail.