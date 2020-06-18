PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - So-called "Dreamers" in Arizona are celebrating the news coming down from the Supreme Court that Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will go on. Arizona's Family spoke to a local dreamer who's putting her life on the line to help people in the middle of a deadly pandemic.

Karen Garcia will tell you America is her home. She's been here since she was 4 years old. Nowadays, she often feels like she's fighting two battles: a registered nurse, a deadly coronavirus pandemic, and a DACA recipient, for her illegal protections.

"Two things at once and it was just very, very overwhelming," said Garcia. "At work, I have emotional stress. Then I come home and I have emotional stress," said Garcia.

But now dreamers like Garcia are celebrating after the Supreme Court blocked President Trump's efforts to unwind DACA.

"Overwhelming feeling where I started to cry," said Garcia. "Because we can still continue helping people and we can keep going."

However, this mother of two knows this isn't the last fight. The Supreme Court's decision allows the government to try again.

"I'm sure this is not the end of it. I'm sure this is like a Band-Aid being put on," said Garcia.

Supreme Court blocks President Trump from ending DACA The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, the second stunning election-season rebuke from the court in a week after its ruling that it's illegal to fire people because they're gay or transgender.

So until the next court date, Garcia said she will keep providing care to patients during this unforgivable pandemic.

"One of the reasons I became a nurse is to help people during difficult times," said Garcia.