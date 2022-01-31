PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a three-month-long investigation, Phoenix Police arrested 29-year-old Jose Ruiz after police said he had nearly 40,000 fentanyl pills and a large amount of cash.

Police are calling this a pandemic level regarding the number of cases they’re dealing with related to narcotics.

“Throughout my career, I have never seen it to this level, and I’ve been a police officer for 17 years,” Phoenix Police Sergeant Philip Krynsky said. “The investigation started approximately three months ago with officers investigating a certain known drug area, and they were able to identify an individual possibly doing suspicious activity. A follow-up was conducted, and these types of things aren’t planned but just doing a spot check, they were able to identify a situation where they were able to obtain certain information that led to suspicion of possession of narcotic drugs.”

Police conducted a traffic stop in Goodyear on Jan. 26 and, after obtaining a search warrant, were able to find a large amount of cash and fentanyl.

“He did speak to detectives and say he was involved in the transportation of it,” Krynsky said. “They are all counterfeit pills not made in a lab.”

This is sparking a larger conversation across the state. Phoenix doctor Gary Kirkilas was recently at the capitol speaking to the health and human services committee about the severe increase in opioid use in Arizona.

“10 years ago, when I had an adolescent come into my clinic, and I’d ask if they are using any drugs, they would say I’m using cannabis, but now more often than not, the answer is I’m using opioids,” Kirkilas said. “You don’t know what the result is going to be. It could be enough to have them stop breathing and to die.”

Fentanyl is up to 50 times more powerful than heroin. According to the DEA, two out of every five seized fentanyl pills contained a potentially lethal dose.

“It’s alarming how many kids are coming in saying they’re using them or have been addicted to them or have known someone who has passed away from them,” Kirkilas said.

Ruiz was charged with one count of narcotic drug possession for sale. He’s being held on a $20,000 bond and expected to appear in court on Wednesday.