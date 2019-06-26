PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A group of survivors, advocates and their lawyers spoke out about priests accused of sexually abusing kids in the Diocese of Phoenix Wednesday afternoon.
Dennis Welch will have the latest on 3TV at 4 p.m. and CBS 5 Investigates' Morgan Loew will break down the story on CBS 5 News at 5 p.m.
They spoke at a press conference at 1 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Phoenix.
[WATCH: SNAP discusses sex abuse in Diocese of Phoenix]
The report will include the names, histories, photographs and information of more than 100 priests.
[RELATED: Former Arizona priest says he was forced to choose between his religion, law]
The report discussed comes after the Arizona Legislature passed legislation that extended the age limit for sexual abuse survivors to bring claims against a perpetrator and the institution that may have protected the perpetrator, according to a news release.
[RELATED: Phoenix Diocese still trying to right the wrongs of decades of coverup]
Survivors of sexual abuse have a temporary window to revive old claims now open until Dec. 31, 2020 because of the legislation.
The Diocese of Phoenix released the following statement about Wednesday press conference:
We are aware of the press conference scheduled for today that will provide survivors of sexual abuse the opportunity to shine a spotlight on the evil actions that have caused them and their loved ones deep suffering. We share in their anguish and anger. We pray that today serves as another step along their journey to healing.
Sexual abuse is a tragedy against the dignity of the person. We will continue our commitment to protect the vulnerable among us, bring healing to the wounded, and keep our Church safe and centered on Jesus Christ.
We encourage anyone who has been a victim of abuse to call a local law enforcement agency.
For additional information about support services for those who have been abused, please contact the Office of Child and Youth Protection at (602) 354-2396.
According to SNAP, the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, 20 other states have started statewide investigations into abuse by the Catholic church.
[RELATED: 400 Catholic churches ordered to provide information on possible sexual assaults]
They are asking Arizona's attorney general to do the same.
Visit snapnetwork.org/ag_investigation_hotlines for more on active sex abuse investigations and the information hotline for survivors.
(5) comments
A step in the right direction - and one many Diocese are taking. I just wish state Departments of Education and the federal agency as well would publish a list of taxpayer funded TEACHERS accused and sentenced for sex crimes - it's far, FAR higher than clerics. According to an admittedly old DOE report (from 1999 or so???), a child is TWO HUNDRED TIMES more likely to be abused by an educator than a member of the clergy. I dare ya - see how many days we can go without reading another dreadful story about a public school educator being bused for inappropriate relationship and/or sexual abuse of a child.
There was a "survivor" on channel 3 news this morning that claimed there are at least 100 more. I believed him. He is a member of SNAP and should know what he's talking about.
Is this why the Phoenix Diocese is providing money and support to the massive amount of “dreamers” that are flooding into our country? More children for the priests and bishops to molest?
There are many non-Catholics that believe Catholic leadership "sold their souls to the devil" by getting in cahoots with the Kennedy Krime Kabal. The overwhelming majority of Catholic doctrine does not fall in line with Democrat ideals - so why do Catholics OVERWHELMINGLY support Democrats? Interesting... there's a lotta money flying around between "trial lawyers", democrat politicians and Catholic leadership...
More creepers hiding behind the guise of religion. After a few more generations pass, these churches will mostly be gone.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.