PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A golden retriever killed during a walk with its owner is finally home. A Phoenix detective went out of her way to have the dog, Ollie, cremated for the owner Cecelia Moreno. Police are still looking for the unidentified man who shot and killed that beloved family pet. "He was amazing," Moreno said. "He was like the happiest dog I've ever met and I would always tell people, I'm OK. I have my dog."

That's why these last few weeks have been so hard for her. Police confirm she was taking Ollie on a walk back on the night of Dec. 27 near 79th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road when a man came up and shot the dog for growling at him.

Moreno said she called the police and waited with Ollie. He died. "It doesn't feel real until I go home and don't hear his footsteps anymore," she said.

In cases like this, she would have to go pick up the remains and then pay to have him cremated. That's where Detective Heather Krimm with the Phoenix Police Department stepped in. "I just wanted to alleviate the stress for her. Because I know it is stressful to go pick up the remains of your animal after it's passed," Detective Krimm said.

She did it without Moreno even knowing and then brought the urn with her ashes to her. "It took me a minute to get out what I was doing," Detective Krimm said.

"We cried a little together and I really, I really appreciated it," Moreno said. "It made me feel good, just to help and sympathize with her. She lost her dog," Detective Krimm said.

Phoenix woman says man shot, killed her dog during daily walk "Before I knew it, my dog growled at him, and he shot my dog. It was just random. ... There was no sign of bad intentions whatsoever."

Moreno took that urn up to Sedona this past weekend to spread some of Ollie's ashes in a place he would have loved. "It helped start that healing and I appreciate her so much," Moreno said. Police are still looking for the shooter. A $1000 reward is being offered for information that leads to them.