PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A Phoenix mom says she pulled up to her 3-year-old son's day care Wednesday, and they told her that the boy's dad picked him up.
[WATCH: Phoenix mom says 3-year-old son left alone at preschool following fire]
"That’s kind of weird," Allivia Schulik said she thought. "Why would he make me drive all the way out here? I thought it might be a cute surprise that he was doing for me, so I got back in my car-- and something was just off. So, I decided to call him before I pulled out."
Her son's dad said he had not picked up the child.
Schulik said she rushed back into the school to look for her son.
"It felt like forever to find him," said Schulik. "I mean, they had told me someone had picked him up, so the first thing going through my brain is they let someone else take my kid."
Finally, she found her son outside alone.
"Totally, completely by himself," said Schulik. "The place was completely locked down for the day. All lights were turned off. All alarm systems were on. He was completely red. He was screaming and crying. He was completely panicked."
Sunrise PreSchools sent this statement:
On Wednesday, Sept. 25, there was a small electrical fire in one of the staff bathrooms caused by a bathroom fan. Parents were notified and the school was evacuated without incident. Upon reentry to the building, one student was left outside unsupervised on our enclosed playground for about 12 minutes. The child was not injured or harmed. The safety of the children in our care is, and always will be, Sunrise Preschool’s foremost priority. The teacher involved in this incident has been suspended without pay pending further investigation. We are also implementing additional playground transition policies in all of our classrooms.
Schulik believes her son was outside for longer than 12 minutes.
"I think they were trying to play it down, so [the teacher] had said, ‘Oh, he got a little extra play time,’ which was kind of not OK to say," said Schulik.
Phoenix police said the incident was documented but called it a miscommunication, not a crime.