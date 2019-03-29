PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Danzeisen Dairy is recalling 360 pint bottles of cream due to insufficient pasteurization.
The Arizona Department of Agriculture alerted the company of the issue which was discovered through routine sampling.
At this time, there have been no known illnesses associated with the product.
Danzeisen is recalling all 360 pint bottles of cream and asks people to return bottles bought with an expiration date of April 17, 2019 to the store of purchase for a full refund.
For more information, call Danzeisen Dairy at 623-478-9494.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.