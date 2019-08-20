PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix dad believes his 2-year-old son would be walking by now if he got tested for a disease called spinal muscular atrophy or SMA at birth.
Joshua Pantier said his son, Christopher, is one determined little boy. But when Christopher was an 18-month-old, the puzzle pieces weren't quite fitting.
Christopher wasn't walking. They tried to get him into Phoenix Children's Hospital but it was going to take a while.
"Initially they told us we couldn't get in until maybe five or six months after," Pantier said.
His wife took a genetic test and it came back positive for a marker for SMA.
"Both of us are carriers, which we didn't even know because no one in our family has had any history of the disease," Pantier said. "It's related to a recessive trait that one in 40 people carry. So one in 40 people carry a trait that could ultimately cause a child to have SMA, but it takes two parents who carry that trait in order for the child to have a chance of having SMA. If one parent has the trait and one parent doesn't, the kids are going to be fine. But if both parents carry the trait, then each child has a 25% chance of actually having the disease."
After they found out about the genetic marker, they got into PCH right away. And Christopher was diagnosed with SMA.
"SMA is a progressive disease," Pantier said. "It's basically caused by the death of motoneurons."
Pantier believes if they knew about Christopher's condition earlier, he would have reached milestones like walking.
"A newborn screening probably would have allowed us to get him treated before symptoms began to show," Pantier said.
The federal government recommends that newborns get screened for SMA. But it’s up to each individual state. This coming session, there will be an effort to add it to Arizona’s newborn screening panel.
"It would change a lot of kids' lives," said Bo Buchanan, who is on the board for Cure SMA Arizona. He said they've been working with the state's Newborn Screen Advisory Committee, but it is up to the legislature to add a new disorder. And part of that, Buchanan said, comes down to money.
"Just determining what the costs are for testing and the cost it saves the state on the back end is part of the process," Buchanan said.
Back at Pantier's home, the pieces are starting to come back together. Christopher gets a spinal injection once every four months to stop the progression of SMA.
"He should be able to live a pretty normal life except for having to figure out how to get around differently," Pantier said. "Hopefully he'll continue being the happy little boy that he is right now."