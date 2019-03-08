PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - What are the most valuable things you have that you can’t replace? Most people might say their family photos and videos. A Phoenix family is trying to find the person who stole their hard drive that was chock full of memories from their little boy’s entire life so far.
Based on some videos the Marsh family still has on their phones, 3-year-old Wes has had a great life. He and dad Tymes do everything together!
“A lot of those memories are there from like when he was born, when he first started walking,” Tymes said.
Every month or two he meticulously pulls pictures and videos from his phone onto the hard drive. But sometime before Valentine’s Day a backpack containing that drive was stolen from the Marshes’ car.
“This bag, I thought it was empty,” Tymes said. “I shook it like this.”
They only noticed stuff was missing when they started getting fraudulent charges on their debit card. That’s when they remembered the card was in the backpack along with the hard drive. Now Tymes is devastated and he worries irreplaceable memories are gone forever.
“The reason why I save everything is because one day I hope to show him like, ‘This is your entire life,’” he said. “For me it’s a way to show him how much I care about him.”
The Marshes filed a police report and then started tracking down the fraudulent charges to a gas station on Thomas Road and 3rd Street. They gave him surveillance video from the time when the stolen card was used. Police have not called the man in the surveillance video a suspect.
Tymes, who battles depression, took that hard drive everywhere. He says he would open up videos of his son as a pick-me-up when he was having a hard day.
At this point Tymes doesn’t even care about anyone being punished; he just wants that priceless hard drive back.
Anyone with information is asked to email marshtymes@hotmail.com.
