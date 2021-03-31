PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix father admits he was high on acid when he let his baby daughter tumble off a table, stepped on her head, then bit her in the stomach, police say.
Triston Dishon Sanders, 20, was arrested Tuesday on three counts of felony child abuse. According to the police report, Sanders set his one-month-old daughter on a dining room table and left her alone there. The baby then tumbled off the table, which is about 5 feet high.
Police say Sanders then stepped on the baby's head, and bit her in the stomach. Sanders later admitted to detectives he had been high on acid at the time, the police report says.
The baby was rushed to Thunderbird Banner Hospital. Police say a CT scan showed the infant had a fractured skull and a brain hemorrhage. The police report also says she had a bite mark on her abdomen, broken blood vessels in her left eye and a bump on the side of her head.
Sanders was booked into jail. His bail was set at $10,000.