PHOENIX (CBS5/3TV) -- The push of a joystick, the press of a button and a person to play with were all the things that Juan Gonzalez once took for granted.
Then one moment changed everything.
[WATCH: Phoenix dad makes adaptive XBOX controller with cardboard box]
On January 29th, 2017, Gonzalez was involved in a rollover accident. He spent more than a month in a coma. When he came to, after suffering a spinal cord injury, he was left with limited movement in his arms and legs.
“[I] Fractured my C6 and C7,” Gonzalez said. “So I’m an incomplete quadriplegic.”
Gonzalez says he initially struggled to adapt to his new life. The former carpenter now uses a motorized wheelchair to get around.
“It was rough, you know, in the beginning,” Gonzalez said.
However, one thing Gonzalez could still do was play XBOX.
“I [saw] the XBOX One [made] the adaptive remote `control,” he said.
The possibility was exciting for Gonzalez until he saw each adaptive button could cost more than $60 each.
“I wasn’t going to be able to afford that," he said.
That’s when Gonzalez got to work.
“I had to buy, like, wiring, you know, for the buttons,” Gonzalez said. “I had to cut up the wiring, and I had to solder them.”
With some help from his nurse and family members, Gonzalez built an adaptive controller out of a cardboard box and buttons meant for arcade games.
“It actually worked! I didn’t think it was going to work,” Gonzalez laughed.
The device has been a way for Gonzalez to reconnect with his children.
"I wasn’t the greatest dad, but I’m going to try to give you guys back the most I can now in whatever way I can," said Gonzalez, recalling what he said to his kids.
One of Gonzalez's children shared how pleased he is to play XBOX with his dad.
“It’s happy playing with someone that actually loves me,” said Gonzalez’s 9-year-old son Damian Garcia.
So after a crash nearly destroyed this man’s life, Gonzalez is trying to build something new, controlling what he can, as he gets a restart on a new life.
“I’m still here for a second chance,” Gonzalez said. “I’m a better person now.”
