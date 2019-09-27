PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix father has been arrested for allegedly driving drunk with a baby in the car.
Connor James Shaw, 23, faces one felony count of DUI with a passenger under the age of 15.
On Wednesday, Sept. 25, police say Shaw was involved in a single-vehicle crash while driving his girlfriend's grandfather's Mercedes.
Shaw's girlfriend and her 1-year-old baby were both passengers in the vehicle.
Police say Shaw took off from the scene of the accident, and another person picked up the baby and brought it to his house.
When officers later located Shaw at his home, they say "he had an odor of alcohol and slurred speech."
According to court documents, Shaw "admitted to driving and being in an accident."
Officers noted in the police report that Shaw had "poor balance," was swaying and had slurred speech.
Court documents say that a preliminary breath test showed Shaw's blood alcohol content (BAC) was .105, which is over the legal limit.
He told officers he left the scene because he did not want to talk to the police," according to court documents. "He said he was on probation for misconduct involving weapons and dangerous drugs" and that "he was addicted to drugs.
His bail was set at $4,500. Shaw was also ordered to undergo alcohol and drug testing as well as electronic monitoring.
He's due back in court Oct. 2 for a status conference and Oct. 4 for his preliminary hearing.