PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix father has been arrested and charged with felony child abuse after his baby girl was rushed to the hospital.
Police say Tyler Dandre McWilliams, 22, fell asleep while his 1-year-old daughter crawled around on the floor of a van where she had access to what police call McWilliams' "illegally obtained fentanyl pills".
The baby ingested one of the pills, and it caused her to go into respiratory arrest, police say.
This happened on Oct. 15 in a parking lot outside the apartment where McWilliams lives, near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road.
McWilliams, an admitted addict, said his mother brought the baby out to his van and told McWilliams to watch her since she was "fussy" and that she told him "to keep a close eye on her because she would not sit still," according to the police report.
The report continues to say that McWilliams "had to move his cigarettes" because the baby kept trying to get them and that he "is not certain, but he either put his fentanyl pills with his cigarettes in the door, or he had the pills inside a piece of grocery bag in his pocket."
He told police that the child fell asleep, and then he fell asleep.
When he awoke, McWilliams told police the baby was unresponsive, and he then noticed one of his fentanyl pills was missing.
The little girl was taken to Phoenix Children's Hospital. A blood test revealed that she did have fentanyl in her system.
McWilliams was arrested and booked into jail on Wednesday.