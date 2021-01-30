PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Phoenix culinary icon Tomaso Maggiore has died. He was 73 years old.
Maggiore, who had been battling lung cancer, launched more than 50 restaurants in Arizona and California. His first one, Tomaso's Italian Restaurant, opened on the Camelback Corridor in September 1977.
Born and raised in Sicily, Maggiore's goal was to bring authentic Italian cuisine to Arizona. He eventually went on to found and build The Maggiore Group as the umbrella for his restaurants.
"Tomaso was not only my father, but my idol and his love and passion for the restaurant industry, cooking and Sicily will continue to live on through our restaurants," said Joey Maggiore, executive chef of The Maggiore Group. "It is my goal to honor his legacy and make him proud with amazing restaurants and delectable food. He is the greatest father, chef and friend that I have ever known and I will love and miss him dearly, forever."
Maggiore's daughter, Melissa, will soon open The Italian's Daughter in Scottsdale to honor her father's memory.
"My father was my hero and inspiration for all I do. My love for food, travel, people and the joy a great meal can bring to your life is derived from the example my father set for me," she said. "I will be sure to live the rest of my life honoring his memory, continuing his legacy and making him proud. His absence in my life will be forever profound."
In addition to Tomaso's, The Maggiore Group's award-winning concepts include Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Butcher, and The Silician Baker. The family will continue to run those restaurants.
The Maggiore family is establishing The Tomaso Maggiore Culinary Education Scholarship in Maggiore's honor. They are still working out the details.
Maggiore is survived by his wife Patricia, son Joey Maggiore and his wife Cristina, daughter Melissa Maggiore Meyer and her husband Kevin, and five grandchildren - Marcella, Guiliana, Tomaso, Melina and Francesco.