PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix man is accused of committing a day-long crime spree, which police say included trespassing in west Valley homes, stealing cars, causing a serious crash, running from officers, resisting arrest and punching a police dog.
Louis Gabriel Parra, 31, faces multiple charges in the alleged string of crimes.
This all happened last Thursday, May 30.
It began around 12:30 p.m. when Peoria police started receiving calls from people saying a trespasser had been entering their backyards.
In one instance, police say that the intruder, later identified as Parra, entered a home where a woman and her three children were inside.
According to the police report, Parra told the woman, "Someone is chasing me, they're going to kill me."
Police say Parra then entered another nearby home and took the homeowner's car.
Then, later that evening, Parra reportedly caused a multi-car crash near 40th Street and Broadway Road in Phoenix. Two women were seriously hurt in that crash.
Police say Parra then jumped out the driver's side window and commandeered a Chevy Blazer, which had stopped at the accident scene to help the crash victims.
Police say Parra sped away in the Blazer, headed westbound on Broadway Road.
He continued driving through Phoenix streets and along freeways, evading police for hours.
Police continued to track him. But it wasn't until five hours later that Parra was forced to halt.
He came to a stop near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road, thanks to stop sticks thrown down at that intersection by Phoenix police.
Police ordered Parra to get out of the Blazer, but he refused, and barricaded himself in the backseat of the vehicle, stated the police report.
Officers tried a number of methods to get Parra to come out, including deploying gas rounds into the car and breaking several windows to pull him out. But nothing worked, and Parra reportedly remained hunkered down in the stolen Blazer.
K9 officers then sent the patrol dog to the vehicle. That's when police say Parra started throwing punches at the dog.
"Upon contact with the canine, Louis threw several closed fist strikes toward the face and abdomen of the canine," stated the police report. "Officers repeatedly told Louis to stop punching the dog."
According to the police report, that's when officers went "hands on" to control him, but Parra reportedly continued to resist and ignore police commands.
At some point during the struggle, Parra "forcefully removed the magazine from the outer vest of an officer," stated the police report.
Moments later, officers were able to detain Parra and take him into custody.
Parra faces a laundry list of charges, including burglary, robbery, theft and criminal trespassing.
He was ordered held on a $50,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is set for June 10.
(1) comment
What a clown. He's going back where he belongs and he probably couldn't care less. Back with his boys on the yard.
