PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix couple that has been planning their dream wedding in Rocky Point for nearly a year is hoping the southern border remains open.
Lexi Anderson and Steven Cianfarano are expected to tie the knot on April 27.
“Having the wedding in Mexico is pretty complicated, you know,” says Cianfarano. “Just communicating with them across the border.”
[WATCH: Border shutdown would damper Phoenix couple's planned wedding in Mexico]
Now that all the details are set, the couple finds itself caught in the middle of a political firestorm.
“I thought my biggest worry was the seating chart and stuff like that, not the border closing,” says Anderson.
As President Donald Trump considers shutting down the southern border to stop the flood of asylum seekers, Cianfarano and Anderson are trying to remain calm.
“It just might not happen,” says Anderson. “How do I apologize to people that have paid for accommodations and flights?”
If the border closes during their weeklong trip, the couple says they’ll have a place to stay and some time to wait it out. But they can’t say the same for all their guests.
“All my friends in town are trying to keep it cool,” says Cianfarano.
For now, Cianfarano and Anderson say they’re staying on top of all the latest developments. Whatever happens, they say, they’re looking forward to spending the rest of their lives together.
“It will all work out how it’s supposed to, and everything will be OK,” says Anderson. “It’s just unfortunate that all of this is transpiring right now.”
