PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A Phoenix couple had their homeowner’s insurance policy canceled after that company learned they’d adopted a pit bull. According to the cancellation notice, Hartford Financial Services Group referred to the dog as “an ineligible breed.”

Linda Wiggs said they adopted Echo from a shelter a few months back. They wanted a companion for their other dog, an Australian shepherd named Izzy. “Echo came into our life, and she’s caused all kinds of fun things to happen, joy,” Wiggs said.

It started last month when the insurer reached out to do an inspection of their home. They said an agent came by and asked what breed Echo is. They told them she was a pit bull. They didn’t think anything of it. “She’s never nipped at any of our neighbors. My husband takes her for walks every morning,” she said.

A couple of weeks later, a letter arrived in the mail. Their homeowner’s insurance policy had been canceled. They also terminated it for the couple’s second home in Indiana. Echo hasn’t even been there. “I was so shocked, surprised, couldn’t believe someone would just discriminate against on a breed,” Wiggs said.

Arizona’s Family went to Peter Sheppard with Mr. Insurance for insight. “There’s a particular number about 15 or so breeds that insurance companies will steer clear of,” Sheppard said.

The Hartford Financial Services Group sent the following statement:

Millions of people are bitten by dogs every year and dog bites are a leading cause of liability claims against homeowners. As such, we have underwriting guidelines about dogs that are based on risk. Generally speaking, we ask customers if they have a dog when they apply for homeowner’s insurance, and we make decisions about whether to provide insurance accordingly. If, after we provide homeowner’s coverage, we learn of a dog that poses a risk, we reserve the right to cancel the policy. Upon cancellation, we offer an appeal process. However, we take the privacy of customers seriously and are not going to discuss an individual’s specific circumstances.

Aside from reading the fine print of your policy, what should you do if you have questions? “Talk to your agent, your representative, local representatives usually know more the local statutes,” Sheppard said.

State Rep. John Kavanagh is proposing a measure that would prohibit dog breed discrimination. It would keep insurers from charging higher premiums for homeowners and renters. A House committee approved it. It now moves to the full House.