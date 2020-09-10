PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Back in 1950, only 105,000 people lived in the city of Phoenix. It may be home to millions now, but all these years later Jim Karam still knows his wife, Dorothy, is the one.
It may be the lovebird’s 70th wedding anniversary... but how they met? It depends on who you ask. “Well, I’ll let her give you her version, and I’ll give you mine,” Jim said in a Zoom interview on Thursday afternoon.
Jim claims he first saw Dorothy at a traditional Syrian-Lebanese gathering in 1949 in Phoenix. She wasn't interested in him, but they eventually met the following year at a New Year's Eve party.
“He wanted my phone number and I said, in those days they had phone books everywhere, so I said if you want it badly you’ll go get it from the phone book,” Dorothy went on to say.
Jim did eventually get her number and they married September 10, 1950. It was just before Jim went off to Germany where he served two years in the U.S. Army. The couple eventually settled in Superior, Arizona where they ran Jim's family business, Karam’s Department Store.
The couple says they had lots of friends and it was a great place to raise kids. Jim was involved in Little League and at one point was a county supervisor, a family member said. When the mine closed the Karam's sadly had to close the store and then moved to Phoenix in the 1980s.
“We had our moments,” Dorothy said. “We weren’t perfect all the time. We had some quarrels, but we always made up and then we had our three lovely children,” Dorothy said.
The couple's kids, grandkids, great-grandkids and family are everything. “It’s our being. It’s all there is to life,” Jim said.
That includes their youngest daughter Jann. She reached out to Arizona's Family to share the couple's milestone because her parents give her a strong sense of support and hope in a time when we all need it.
“During COVID-19 they’re really being partners through this,” Jann said. “My dad goes to Costco, my mom puts groceries away, they make dinner.”
Jim is 92, Dorothy is 89, and they love to dance. Normally you can find them at the local Elks Lodge a few times a week. Coronavirus has changed that routine, but it has also shown their commitment to each other through the constant ups and downs of life.
“If I had the chance to re-live and get somebody else,” Jim said. “It would have to be her. I wouldn’t want anybody else in my life.”
Jim and Dorothy had planned on renewing their vows for their anniversary but are postponing it because of the coronavirus pandemic.