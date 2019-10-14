PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have arrested a couple on drug and endangerment charges after their baby daughter tested positive for fentanyl.
Denisse and Pablo Solorzano face felony charges of endangerment, possession or use of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Oct. 7, police got a call from a witness who reported seeing the couple in a car, smoking what appeared to be illegal drugs, with a young child in the vehicle.
Officers located the car in a convenience store parking lot near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road.
Court documents state that as officers approached the suspect's car, "the vehicle was filled with smoke" and that the smoke was "flowing out the window."
One officer reported Pablo was in the driver's seat, appeared to be using drugs, but then tried to conceal it when he realized the police had arrived, according to court documents.
When Pablo got out of the car, officers say they found "crushed up tin foil and a cut red straw," items consistent with the inhalation of illegal narcotics, according to court documents.
The documents also state that they found dozens of pills in Pablo's pockets, as well. He reportedly told police that they were Percocet pills.
Police say Denisse was in the passenger seat and had squares of tin foil with burn marks on them in her door and in the glove box in front of her.
Officers also reported that the couple had their baby daughter in the car with them. The 1-year-old girl was not in a car seat, police say.
Officers were not able to wake the little girl up for several minutes, police said, so the child was transported to Maryvale Hospital. Once there, police say the hospital staff found fentanyl in her system.
Police say Pablo told them "it was his wife's birthday and he was stupid to buy drugs," and that "he regretted doing this to his wife and that he would take responsibility completely," according to the court documents.