COTTONWOOD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Phoenix couple is facing felony charges after Cottonwood police arrested them on suspicion of vehicle theft, vehicle burglary, ID theft, mail theft, and drug possession.
They were taken into custody Friday. According to Cottonwood PD, a sergeant spotted and recognized a black Dodge pickup that was seen on surveillance video where a stolen credit card had been used to make various purchases. The truck was in the parking lot of a Cottonwood motel, and a woman identified as Mary Amanda Garner, 29, of Phoenix was in the passenger seat.
As the sergeant started speaking with Garner, her boyfriend, 28-year-old James Thomas McCord, also of Phoenix, came out of a motel room and walked up to them, according to the Cottonwood Police Department. Department spokeswoman Sgt. Monica Kuhlt said McCord had “numerous credit cards belonging to other people in his wallet.” Not only were those credit cards stolen, according to investigators, but the truck Garner was in had been reported stolen in Tempe.
Police said they got a search warrant for the truck and the motel room in which McCord and Garner were staying. Investigators say they found mail from Phoenix, Sedona and the Verde Valley, as well as meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, and “evidence linking [McCord and Garner] to the recent rash of vehicle burglaries in Cottonwood.”
Police booked McCord and Garner on suspicion of a slew of felonies, including theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, possession of stolen property, fraudulent schemes & artifices, aggravated taking the identity of another, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kuhlt said the investigation is ongoing and that her department will contact the United States Postal Inspector regarding the stolen mail found in the couple’s motel room. Mail theft is a federal offense.
Cottonwood, which is in Yavapai County, is a little less than two hours north of Phoenix along Interstate 17.