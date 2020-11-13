PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Construction to extend the light rail in Phoenix is causing major headaches for business owners.
John VanCamp owns VanCamp's Appliances in south Phoenix and said the project is keeping customers away.
"I rely on people driving up and down Central; with construction going on, there is less traffic," said VanCamp.
Now, the City of Phoenix is considering a one-year pilot program to help relieve businesses impacted by the construction. It would offer $1,000 to $5,000 to businesses near the Northwest Extension Phase II and South Central Extension and Downtown Hub.
"We are really trying to help the mom and pops, small businesses," said Phoenix Light Rail Administrator Markus Coleman.
Eligible businesses must meet the following requirements:
- 15 of fewer employees
- $500,000 or less in revenue per year
- Locally owned and operated on or directly accessed from one of the light rail extensions under construction
Coleman said if approved by Phoenix City Council, they hope to have the program up and running by early next year.