TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A delegation from Major League Soccer visited Phoenix Rising FC on Friday, possibly cementing the team's entry into highest level of professional soccer.
Faced with packed games, proud fans and plenty of excitement, Phoenix Rising FC hopes to soon be a Major League Soccer team.
"You look at the MLS map and there's a big gap between Dallas and Los Angeles, so Phoenix is a perfect fit," said Berkey Bakay, governor of Phoenix Rising FC.
For the second time, a delegation of executives from Major League Soccer visited Phoenix.
Visit No. 2 is important.
Sports analysts say it means Phoenix Rising FC passed the first test in joining the MLS and the executives came back for more.
"Folks in my age, 30s and 40s, they have grown up playing the sport and have an appreciation for it," Bakay said. "You didn't get that with the last generation and their parents."
This season, Phoenix Rising's games have been at full capacity.
The economic implications of having an MLS team could be huge.
Hundreds of jobs could be created in building a new stadium, while legions of soccer fans could spend their money in town.
One study concluded that an MLS team could bring in a billion dollars' worth of profits over a 30 year period.
History. Made.✅ 1st home playoff match✅ 1st playoff win✅ 1st playoff clean sheetRECAP: https://t.co/XEwxmX6lFW #UpRising pic.twitter.com/Byp8UhILuu— (x)-Phoenix Rising FC (@PHXRisingFC) October 20, 2018
