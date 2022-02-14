PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Across the Valley and state, there's still a huge need for healthcare workers. Now, one company wants to pay you to go to EMT school, and it's offering to cover all the costs.

"There is a high demand nationally for EMTs and paramedics, so we are trying to get creative and get some fresh new faces into the EMS world," said Christina Kiley, Operations Manager at Maricopa Ambulance.

If you commit to working at Maricopa Ambulance for two years, you can get your EMT certification for free and make minimum wage while you are attending classes.

"Our first-class will begin March 7th, and we are doing that in partnership with Glendale Community College," said Kiley. "It's an 8-week certification for EMT-Basic."

The company is accepting applications now for its first 24-person class.

"To qualify for the program, you need to be 21 years old," said Kiley. "You need to have a clean driving record and a no-felony history. We will be doing a background check, and there also is an entrance exam or assessment that we will be evaluating."

Maricopa Ambulance says EMTs make anywhere between $35,000 and $38,000 a year, but crews often pick up a lot of overtime.

"I didn't do my classes with Maricopa, but I think in total, my classes were somewhere close to $2300 or $2500," said Kelsey Chiaverini, an EMT at Maricopa Ambulance. "...I wanted to be an EMT simply because I wanted to be in a field where I was helping people."

Last week, Arizona's Family told you about Aspen University, a Phoenix nursing school under investigation. It's left students in limbo, and Maricopa Ambulance says its program could be the perfect opportunity for them.

"We can get them started in school in just a couple of weeks, and they could be working in healthcare in 8 to 10 weeks," said Kiley.

"This is a fantastic opportunity just to get into the medical field," said Chiaverini, "You're working hands-on with patients. You're working with the charting. You're working with getting those basic skills down."

You can find out more about the program with Maricopa Ambulance here.