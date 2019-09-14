PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A local defense company hopes artificial intelligence can help stop mass shootings.
Training started on Saturday, all with the goal of eventually saving lives.
The training was as realistic as possible and put on by the security company Defendry.
A host of actors came together to replicate a scene where an active shooter comes toward them.
Recordings of the drill will be marked down and uploaded to program artificial intelligence; all to develop a system that spots a gunman before any shots ring out.
"It gives everyone time to be notified that a shooter is approaching and they can do what they can do, whether that be run, or hide, or fight, and that gives time for first responders to prepare themselves to what may be coming,” said Tony Sandborn, an organizer of the program.
After a gunman is spotted, the goal is to set up a system that locks and secures an area where the shooter hopes to go.
To date, at least 300 people have died in mass shootings across the country this year.