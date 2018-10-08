PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There was a lot of pain and sadness on the faces of everyone who stopped by Phoenix's Jobot Coffee House Monday.
There's a growing memorial out front to honor two Jobot employees, who were shot on their way home from work last week.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Phoenix PD: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized in double shooting]
Juliann Miller gets coffee here all the time, but Monday was different.
"We can't all converge in a hospital, and we can't all converge at somebody's house," said Miller. "But we can come here, and can be part of something, and know that we are all still humans together."
One of the victims was 24-year old Zac Walter, who died shortly after the shooting.
The other victim was David Bessent, who remains in extremely critical condition at a Phoenix hospital.
The shooting took place early Friday morning, just a few blocks down from the coffee house, near Roosevelt Street and Third Avenue.
So far, police have not made any arrests and have yet to determine a possible motive.
"Obviously, there was an altercation and these two were shot," said Sgt. Tommy Thompson of the Phoenix Police Department. "What happened and what transpired, we just don't know."
Friends and co-workers describe Walter as the sweetest guy you'd ever meet, an aspiring artist and writer who loved life and helping others.
Jake Ligocki has been friends with Bessent for years, spending countless nights staying up late talking and playing chess.
He can't imagine why anyone would want to hurt him.
"It couldn't have been anybody he knew who shot him, because he didn't have any enemies," said Ligocki. "He wouldn't have hesitated to give up his wallet, he would have just given it to you. He'd have given his shirt too, if he thought you really needed it."
GoFundMe accounts have been set up to help the families of both victims.
