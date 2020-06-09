PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- On Tuesday, George Floyd will be laid to rest in his hometown of Houston, Texas. In his honor, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner asked mayors across the country to light up their city halls in crimson and gold on Monday. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego honored that request.

"Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner asked mayors to light their city hall crimson and gold -- the colors of George's alma mater, Jack Yates HS, in Houston's Third Ward," Gallego tweeted Monday morning. "We honor his life and legacy."

Today, #GeorgeFloyd will be laid to rest next to his late mother. Houston Mayor @SylvesterTurner asked mayors to light their #CityHall crimson and gold—the colors of George’s alma mater, Jack Yates HS, in Houston’s Third Ward. We honor his life and legacy. https://t.co/dyFcM5I20F pic.twitter.com/7LDSKnj3NA — Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) June 9, 2020

"This will pay tribute to George Floyd, demonstrate support for his family, and show a commitment by the nation's mayors to promote good policing and accountability," Turner said.

Floyd died while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. Video that has gone viral showed a now-former officer with his knee on the back of Floyd's neck. That went on for nearly 9 minutes. That former officer, Derek Chauvin, and three other former officers are facing criminal charges.

Floyd's death touched off nationwide protests and demands for police defunding and reform.