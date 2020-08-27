PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix City Council member Sal DiCiccio called National Basketball Association players "whiny bitches" in a social media post Wednesday night for boycotting games over the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
DiCiccio, representing District 6, made the post on his official Facebook page and on Twitter.
Looks like 2020 is making a huge turnaround. I really hope these guys follow through with this easy layup so we don’t have to listen to any more whiny bitches @NBA #NBABoycott https://t.co/f57x6BiTmU— Sal DiCiccio (@Sal_DiCiccio) August 27, 2020
DiCiccio linked to a Fox News story about the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers after they reportedly opted to boycott the remainder of their seasons. DiCiccio wrote, "Hoping we don't have to listen to anymore whiny bitches. Looks like 2020 is actually making a turn around for the good. I will take a knee praying if they follow through."
In a following post, DiCiccio expressed no remorse for his prior post, saying, “I don’t take back any of the words. None.” He went on to say, “I’m tired of these guys making millions of dollars a year playing in taxpayer funded stadiums and pounding on police making $40,000 a year.”
I don't take back a single word of this. None.— Sal DiCiccio (@Sal_DiCiccio) August 27, 2020
I'm tired of these entitled athletes playing in taxpayer-funded stadiums making millions of dollars pounding on police officers who make $40K a year.
Public is tired of them, too. https://t.co/tMHC3jTO0j