PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix City Council member Sal DiCiccio called National Basketball Association players "whiny bitches" in a social media post Wednesday night for boycotting games over the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. 

DiCiccio, representing District 6, made the post on his official Facebook page and on Twitter. 

DiCiccio linked to a Fox News story about the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers after they reportedly opted to boycott the remainder of their seasons. DiCiccio wrote, "Hoping we don't have to listen to anymore whiny bitches. Looks like 2020 is actually making a turn around for the good. I will take a knee praying if they follow through."

In a following post, DiCiccio expressed no remorse for his prior post, saying, “I don’t take back any of the words. None.” He went on to say, “I’m tired of these guys making millions of dollars a year playing in taxpayer funded stadiums and pounding on police making $40,000 a year.”

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Eric is an assignment editor and content producer with AZ Family-3TV & CBS 5 News. Read more about Eric in his bio.

Recommended for you