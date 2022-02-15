PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix city councilwoman is pushing to get drones for the largest police force in the state. "Phoenix is the fifth-largest city in the country, and we don't have a drone," said Ann O'Brien, Phoenix City Councilwoman for District 1.

Nine Phoenix officers got hurt Friday after an early morning ambush turned into a deadly standoff. One of the tools used to help Phoenix police was a drone borrowed from Glendale Police Department.

While there's a push to get the department some of their own, critics worry about privacy issues. The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association thinks drones can be an excellent tool for officers because it allows them to see what's going on around them without exposing them to danger.

"It can also be used in a way that if you're looking for a lost child in a remote area, or a lost adult in a remote area, you're able to cover more ground than you can just having officers on foot," said Darrell Kriplean, Treasurer for PLEA.

He believes the drones will help keep everyone safe. "It gives them an idea of where the entry and exit points might be, windows that may or may not already be broken out, to allow escape for someone inside," said Kriplean.

On Wednesday, Phoenix City Council will decide if the police department can spend up to $516,400 on drones. According to The City Council agenda, funding for the drone program would be built into the FY2021-22 and FY2022-23 general fund budget.

Councilwoman O'Brien thinks officers need this tool ASAP. "It's been about seven years in the making, but we have made absolutely no headway, and certainly that critical incident on Friday brought a lot of strong emotions out, and enough is enough," said O'Brien.

Others have privacy concerns. "Drones are capable of, for example, listening in on private conversations, tracking where vehicles are moving, and it's important there be regulations that are transparent and developed by lawmakers and not by police departments," said KM Bell, Smart Justice Campaign Strategist with The ACLU of Arizona.

O'Brien believes the city can balance privacy and give law enforcement tools to protect. "I'm a huge supporter of the 4th amendment and right to privacy," said O'Brien. "The truth is, when you shoot at a Phoenix officer, the circumstances are warranted to bring in a drone."