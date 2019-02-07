PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley church got the approval from the City Council to run a school for autistic children in a residential house near 65th Street and Cactus Road.
Scottsdale Worship Center, a non-denominational church, has owned that property for the last 20 years.
The school for autistic children, Beyond Autism, has been operating out of the main church building for the last four years.
"We wanted to expand that and add a couple more kids," Pastor Chris Harper said.
There are currently eight children who attend the school, but they're hoping to add two more once they move into the new building.
"Because of their disability, it's especially targeted to helping them learn basic life skills but in an interactive nature," Harper explained.
In the past, the home has been used for senior centers, college groups and addiction recovery meetings.
It hasn't been an easy road for Scottsdale Worship Center to get the zoning permit for this school, however. Initially, the City denied it.
Neighbors believe the school will cause too much traffic and noise.
"It's an intrusion as to what is a residential neighborhood. We are a horse property. I'm allowed up to four horses and that's more appropriate for this neighborhood," Pat Humphrey, a neighbor said. "It's kind of a neighborhood where you can have your goats, you can have your chickens. We don't want to lose that."
The pastor doesn't believe the school will cause any problems to the neighborhood.
"First of all there are eight of those 10 kids already coming onto the campus here," Harper explained. "With children with autism, noise is the thing that they can't handle, so they play very quietly."
Humphrey filed an appeal against the church in 2018 and said she might have to try again.
"I will speak with my attorney who has been involved and in the background all along, get some advice from neighbors, see what direction we'd like to go. We have 30 days to appeal."
There is no timeline of when the school will open in the home as it will need some construction done first.
"Our neighbors matter to us. This has definitely been something of sadness that all of our neighbors are not satisfied, but unfortunately this has been the one push back and we're anxious to move on and get back to the business of helping the neighbors, and loving these kids," Harper said.
