PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Phoenix is trying to figure out how to solve a deadly problem.
Pedestrians are being hit and killed walking on City streets in record numbers. There was a total of 89 deaths last year.
[MAP: Check hotspots for pedestrian crashes in Phoenix]
City Council members were considering a program called "Vision Zero," but not anymore. It failed due to a tie vote of four to four.
It’s a street safety project that aims to have zero fatal traffic crashes.
Under it, speed limits are reduced and lanes are made narrower in high collision areas.
[WATCH: Phoenix City Council unsure how to make City streets safer]
Portland, San Francisco, New York City, even Tempe are Vision Zero cities. On Tuesday, Phoenix City Council members were asked if Phoenix should join the list.
[RELATED: Drivers misbehaving at a newly installed crosswalk in Laveen]
In the meeting, some residents spoke up against it saying it would make traffic congestion even worse.
“This appears like an attempt to frustrate car drivers in favor of mass transportation," said resident, Dan Farley, who opposes bringing Vision Zero to Phoenix.
Others said it would make streets more walkable and help the small business community.
City statistics show nearly 60 percent of the pedestrians killed last year were not in a crosswalk, and 20 percent were intoxicated.
Some City Council members did not like the idea of paying millions of dollars to protect someone from their own decisions.
“You'd better be aware streets are dangerous if you're a pedestrian and you can’t be intoxicated crossing a major street at dark, not in a crosswalk and expect it's going to be fine every single time. That is not a reasonable expectation,” said Councilman Jim Waring.
Though some called that “victim blaming.”
Even though Vision Zero failed, the City does still have plans to install 46 new HAWK lights, 21 of them by the end of the year, to help pedestrians cross streets more safely.
