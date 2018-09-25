Phoenix City Council members will vote on a controversial southern extension to the city’s light rail system on Wednesday.
They’re expected to vote on either altering the plan, adding lanes to South Central Avenue, or keeping the plan as-is, which would narrow the avenue down to two lanes to accommodate the light rail system. Altering the current plan could place millions in federal funds at risk.
The five-and-a-half mile spur would extend down South Central Avenue, providing access to the city’s existing 26 miles of line.
Supporters of the light rail expansion project say it'll be a much-needed boost in mobility for residents down south and will bring economic growth to the area.
“And when we thrive, everybody else will thrive,” said south Phoenix resident Johnny Hernandez, who says he’s in support of the light rail project.
Supporters also add that Phoenicians already approved the plan by voting in favor of proposition 104 in 2015.
But some business owners in south Phoenix want this plan to get derailed. They say the construction could hurt business down South Central Avenue, and worry about traffic flow issues.
“If they go to four lanes, a lot of businesses will be torn down,” said Byron Waldrep, who runs Paul’s Fish and Chips. “If they go two lanes, traffic is going to be terrible.
Other business owners say the planning process hasn't been inclusive enough.
“These political persons, they never come to see us,” said Celia Contreras of Tony’s Window Tinting. “They never come to ask us nothing.”
