PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix City Council is expected to vote Wednesday on a proposed development project that would transform the intersection of Central Avenue and Van Buren Street, currently known as Central Station.
The development project, estimated to cost around $231 million, includes plans to build apartments, a hotel, office/retail space, a grocery store, restaurants and more.
The project is in a prime spot of downtown Phoenix and would be privately funded.
Development plans will keep the light rail in the same spot and would allow people to still be able to get on and off buses in the area.
The City Council is expected to vote on the project at their Wednesday meeting at 2:30 p.m.
