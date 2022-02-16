PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix City Council will pay $3 million to the mother of a woman killed in a 2019 crash involving a Phoenix fire truck. The council approved the settlement to Mercy Arangure, the mother of 19-year-old Dariana Serrano, who died in the crash.
On Wednesday, council members approved the settlement of "bodily injury claim arising from a motor vehicle accident on April 7, 2019, involving the fire department."
Relatives previously filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Phoenix fire three years ago, requesting $25 million. The claim said the Phoenix Fire Department and the driver of the fire engine, identified as Paul Kalkbrenner, nephew of Fire Chief Kara Kalkbrenner, “were negligent and that negligence caused the deaths” of the young family.
The crash happened back in early April 2019 when the fire truck was heading to a structure fire near 29th Avenue and Bethany Home Road when it collided with a family of three. 20-year-old Kenneth Collins, Serrano, and their 4-month-old baby died in the crash. Three firefighters were also hurt in the crash.
A 2020 report found the fire truck was speeding before the crash, going nearly 30 miles per hour over the limit. However, the report found the fire truck had its sirens and lights on. The report also stated that Collins had a suspended driver's license and there was marijuana in his system.