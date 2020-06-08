PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Amid calls to defund the police, the Phoenix City Council on Monday passed its budget, leaving Phoenix PD funding intact. The budget also sets aside money for what will be the department's first citizen review board.

The City Council approved the implementation of the review board back in February. The vote was tight – 5-4. The discussion goes back to 2018, when the Phoenix Police Department saw a record number of officer-involved shootings. The National Police Foundation reviewed the 2018 numbers and came up with two suggestions. While both ideas had a civilian review board, there were differences in how much power it would have.

The model adopted by the City Council has civilians actively involved in investigations. Disciplinary actions, however, will remain the purview of the police chief.

"The important thing is going to be implemented and making sure that we get this done right," Councilman Carlos Garcia, who drafted the accept model, said at the time.

The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association, which represents officers, opposed both of the suggestions. "We are extremely disappointed the Phoenix City Council chose to ignore the concerns of local law enforcement and establish new oversight entities that will continue the divisive narrative against our men and women in uniform." PLEA spokesman Michael "Britt" London said after February's vote.

The vote to pass the budget on Monday was 7-2. There is no published timeline for when the newly funded civilian board will be implemented.