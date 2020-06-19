PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Phoenix City Council passed an emergency ordinance on Friday that mandates masks or face coverings be worn in public to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The new ordinance takes affect at 6 a.m. on Saturday for anyone over six years old with exceptions carved out for health and religious reasons.

In addition, anyone eating at a restaurant, exercising outdoors or playing organized sports will not be required to cover their face.

Violators face fines of up to $250 although the city will implement a 30-day education campaign to alert the public.

The council passed the motion 7-2 with council members Sal DiCiccio and Jim Waring voting against it because of concerns the declaration exceeds the role of government.

Councilman Carlos Garcia, who vote for the measure, also raised concerns the new requirement will increase the number of interactions between the police and the public at a time of growing frustration with law enforcement.

Phoenix joins a growing number of cities and towns to mandated face covering requirements over the past 48 hours since Gov. Doug Ducey handed them the power to set their own mask policies.

That list of cities and towns include, Gilbert, Flagstaff, Mesa, Tempe and Tucson.

Over the past several of weeks Arizona has seen an explosion in the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the coronavirus.

At the same time a growing body of scientific evidence shows that face masks are an inexpensive and effective way to slow the spread of a virus that has killed 1,312 people in Arizona so far.

One study, conducted by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, concludes, "that wearing of face masks in public corresponds to the most effective means to prevent inter-human transmission."