PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Phoenix City Council on Wednesday approved a proposed increase in the ride-share fees for trips to and from Sky Harbor International Airport.
Travelers who use services like Uber and Lyft already pay a $2.66 fee to be picked up that the airport. There is no surcharge for drop-offs.
Sky Harbor wanted to increase the fee for ride-share users to $5 per ride -- $10 per round trip. The increase is graduated over the next few years.
The City Council had to approve the hike, which it did with a 7-2 vote Wednesday evening. That green light makes Sky Harbor International Airport one of the most expensive airports for ride-share users.
According to Sky Harbor, the fee for ride-share users will go up to $4 each way next year. It will increase to $4.25 in 2021, $4.50 in 2022, $4.75 in 2023, and then $5 in 2024.
The money will help fund the airport's ground transportation program. Sky Harbor is self-supporting, which means it does not get any tax revenue.
Taxis, shuttles and charter buses also pay pickup and drop-off fees.
"While certain regulated providers, like taxis, are not allowed to pass fees onto the drivers or their customers, other unregulated providers such as ride-share operators can choose whether to pass the fees to their customers or drivers," according to the City of Phoenix.
Travelers who take the PHX Sky Train to the 44th Street Station to meet with their ride-share driver will pay a fee of $2.80 per ride.
Councilman Sal DiCiccio was one of the dissenting votes.
"You’re going to need to fight it," he told Uber and Lyft drivers who were at the meeting to protest the fee hike. "You're going to need to do everything you can to stop this."
According to a statement from his office, DiCiccio also told company representatives that they needed to "protect" and "defend" their drivers.