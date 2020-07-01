PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix City Council took a major step on Wednesday to rename two street names that many have called offensive and derogatory.

Council members unanimously approved to start the process of changing the names of Squaw Peak Drive and Robert E. Lee Street. The vote comes after Mayor Kate Gallego and Councilwoman Thelda Williams sent out a memo last month saying the street names should be called something else.

"To me, this is low-hanging fruit and something we should have done a long time ago and I'm glad we're doing it now," Councilman Carlos Garcia said.

Robert E. Lee was a commander in the Confederate Army. There has been a recent push following the protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in police custody to take down Confederate monuments and change the names of things named after those linked to the Confederacy. Robert E. Street runs east and west from 40th Street until it curves into 52nd Street just south of Union Hills Drive. Councilman Jim Waring said the street was changed to Robert E. Lee Street in 1961, during the height of the Civil Rights Movement.

"With the timing and the name it has, it's hard to believe somebody wasn't trying to send a message and clearly not a positive message and that offends me greatly," said Waring. "This isn't some history thing. This is a surface street in Phoenix."

The options the council is considering changing the street name to are Freedom Street and Justice Street.

"It is so disrespectful and hurtful and as we've heard from folks on the call traumatic to have these names on the streets and I acknowledge it's going to be tough for the neighbors and I hope we can support them," said Garcia.

"Squaw" in Squaw Peak Drive degrades Native American women. Squaw Peak was the original name of the Phoenix Mountains' second-highest point but was changed to Piestewa Peak in 2003. The peak was named in honor of Army Spc. Lori Piestewa, who was the first known Native American woman to die while fighting in the U.S. military. She was also the first female soldier to be killed in action in the Iraq War. Squaw Peak Drive runs from Lincoln Drive up to Piestewa Peak. Possible new names for that street include Peak Drive and Piestewa Peak Drive.

There are concerns about how much it's going to cost and how much time homeowners will need to follow through on the change.

"I know the list is long. You have to change every legal document that you have but I think it's worth hearing and moving forward on," Williams said.

The council approval means the City will hold four virtual public meetings, two for each street, to get feedback from the community. The dates for those meetings haven't been set yet.

"It feels great that this is a unanimous vote and look forward to important dialogue with our community and residents," said Gallego.

In 2017, then-Mayor Greg Stanton also made an effort to change those same two street names. At the time, the council approved the move but the changes didn't go through.