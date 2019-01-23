PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After five public meetings, the Phoenix City Council will meet Wednesday as they are expected to vote on the massive renovations to Talking Stick Resort Arena.
The vote was originally scheduled over a month ago, on Dec. 12, however the Council decided to delay the vote as most members were expected to say no to the proposed deal.
The deal calls for a $230 million to go toward renovations at the arena, most coming from the City while a portion is paid by the Phoenix Suns organization.
The City would put up $150 million, which they say would come at a minimum cost to taxpayers. They say the money will be generated from tourism taxes, which will hit "out-of-towners" the most.
The rest of the cost would come from the Suns.
"I just believe that it is the core of downtown," said Mayor Thelma Williams. "It is our property, it is our responsibility just like if I had a rented house and I had to go in and fix the plumbing. The same applies to the arena.
"It is our job to keep it up and running, regardless."
Some of the plans included in the renovation would be a new roof, scoreboard and food dock on the main concourse.
Last week, the City released the full list of expenses that would be covered in the proposed deal.
The renovations would keep the team playing in downtown Phoenix through at least 2037.
The Suns have been asking the City for an updated arena for years, but have been unable to get the Council to publicly consider a deal until recently.
After the vote was delayed, five public meetings were scheduled.
The public displayed their displeasure's of paying for a new arena when the team hasn't been able to produce on the court in many years. Others argued that the arena is well overdue for a renovation.
The arena was built in 1992 and is the oldest arena in the NBA without having any renovations.
The Phoenix City Council is expected to meet at 2:30 p.m., according to their agenda.
